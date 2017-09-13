Drake is working on a new album.

The 'One Dance' hitmaker teased last month that he was going to return to Toronto, Canada, to start penning some tracks for a forthcoming LP, and it looks like he's stayed true to his word and set the ball rolling as he's now back in his home studio.

The 30-year-old rapper set tongues wagging on Tuesday (12.09.17) when he uploaded a photograph of his beautiful studio on his Instagram account.

He didn't drop any hints and simply accompanied the shot with a traffic light emoji.

His subtle upload comes just weeks after he told fans at OVO music festival in his hometown that he'll start to prepare his follow-up to the hugely successful 'Views'.

Speaking on stage, with the backdrop of 2016 LP behind him, Drake told the crowd: ''Im going to go back to making this new album in Toronto, just for you.''

It comes after the rapper released 'Signs' for fashion brand Louis Vuitton.

The track was unveiled at the fashion brand's Spring/Summer 2018 catwalk show at the Domaine du Palais Royal in Paris, France in June.

Sharing the artwork on Instagram, he wrote: ''New song inspired by @louisvuitton @mrkimjones new collection Drake x LV premieres tmrw produced by @ovo40 (sic)''

After 'Views' last year, Drake released the mixtape 'More Life'.

The compilation of songs broke streaming records on both Apple Music and Spotify.

Within the first 24 hours of being released, the project garnered a whopping 89.9 million streams globally on Apple Music - handing him a new world record for streams in a 24-hour period.

And, on Spotify, the first full day of release for 'More Life' saw it rake in the best first-day streams for any album on the service.