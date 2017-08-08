Drake has revealed he's working on a new album.

The 'One Dance' rapper headlined his OVO music festival in his hometown of Toronto, Canada on Monday night (07.08.17) where he told the audience he's set to return to the studio to prepare his follow-up to the hugely successful 'Views'.

Speaking on stage, with the backdrop of 2016 LP behind him, Drake told the crowd: ''Im going to go back to making this new album in Toronto, just for you.''

It comes after the 30-year-old rapper released 'Signs' for fashion brand Louis Vuitton.

The track was unveiled at the fashion brand's Spring/Summer 2018 catwalk show at the Domaine du Palais Royal in Paris, France in June.

Sharing the artwork on Instagram, he captioned the post: ''New song inspired by @louisvuitton @mrkimjones new collection Drake x LV premieres tmrw produced by @ovo40 (sic)''

After 'Views', Drake released the mixtape 'More Life'.

The compilation of songs broke streaming records on both Apple Music and Spotify.

Within the first 24 hours of being released the project, garnered a whopping 89.9 million streams globally on Apple Music, handing him a new world record for streams in a 24-hour period.

On Spotify, the first full day of release for 'More Life' saw it rake in the best first-day streams for any album on the service.

The record gained was 61.3 million global streams, smashing the previous record of 56.7 million, held by Ed Sheeran's recently released 'Divide'.

If that wasn't enough, the 'Passionfruit' hitmaker also beat Ed's previously held record of the most streamed artist in a single day on Spotify.

Drake managed to gain an impressive 76.4 million streams across all his available music on March 19, beating the 'Shape of You' singer's record of 68.7 million, which he picked up on March 3.