The Hotline Bling star is the top artist in physical sales, downloads, and streaming for 2016, according to the organisation. David Bowie comes in at number two, while Coldplay, Adele, and Justin Bieber round out the top five.

Beyonce, Rihanna, and Prince are also included in the top 10.

"I'm delighted to be able to honor Drake as the IFPI Global Recording Artist 2016," a statement from IFPI chief executive Frances Moore reads. "Drake's phenomenal success reflects how deeply his unique sound appeals to an enormous global audience.

"The Global Top 10 list features a number of amazing artists, and the variety and vibrancy of their art speaks volumes about the exciting state of music today."

Drake had a big year in 2016 - his album Views became the first to reach one billion streams on Apple Music. The album also spent 13 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.