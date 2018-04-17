Drake is rumoured to be dating to be dating 'You Don't Know Me' singer Raye.

The 'God's Plan' hitmaker has been working with the 24-year-old singer on some new music, and their relationship has blossomed into romance.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Raye is a massive fan of Drake's work and reached out on Twitter to send him one of her songs. He even turned up to watch her perform for a fashion bash at London's new venue Lost Rivers Leake Street on Friday. He's got form for dating the hottest and most up-and-coming stars in the world so Raye isn't reading too much into it, they're just having fun at the moment.''

South London-born singer Raye has written hits for Little Mix and Charli XCX as well as featuring on Jonas Blue's single 'By Your Side' and Jax Jones' hit 'You Don't Know Me'.

Drake, 31, was linked to model Bella Hadid last October. Before that he dated Jennifer Lopez, 48, but they split over a year ago, in February.

The rapper - who also had an on/off romance with Rihanna - took the split hard, writing about it in his track 'Diplomatic Immunity', which includes the line: ''2010 was when I lost my halo, 2017 I lost a J Lo''.

And in his record 'Free Smoke' he raps: ''I drunk text J-Lo/ Old number, so it bounce back.''

Jennifer and Drake's relationship also began in the recording studio.

J.Lo said previously: ''We did a song together. We were not writing a song right at that moment. We were just hanging out. Actually he sent me a song that he wanted me to be on, and then I got on the song, and yeah, we have a song together.''