Drake is Apple Music's most-streamed artist of 2018.

The Canadian rap superstar has topped the Apple Music and iTunes charts with the most popular song of the year with 'God's Plan' from his much-lauded fifth studio album 'Scorpion'.

The 32-year-old hip-hop star has also been named Artist of the Year, thanks to his two-sided record, plus he has landed first and second place on the Top 100 Global Albums Chart with 'God's Plan' and 'Nice For What' respectively.

The rapper also nabbed number four with 'In My Feelings' plus, 'Nonstop', 'I'm Upset', 'Mob Ties' and the Michael Jackson-featuring 'Don't Matter To Me' also have a place in the top 100.

His chart domination doesn't stop there, as he also made appearances on Lil Baby's 'Yes Indeed' (No11),

'Walk It Talk It' by Migos (No21) and BlockBoy JB's 'Look Alive' (No9).

Drake missed out on the top album of 2018, which went to 'The Greatest Showman' soundtrack, whilst Kasey Musgraves scored Album of the Year for 'Golden Hour'.

Meanwhile, Post Malone landed two spots on the top 10 Albums on Apple Music, with 'beerbongs & bentleys' at number four and 2016's 'Stoney' still in the top 10.

Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny & J Balvin was crowned Song of the Year.

An abridged list of Apple Presents 'Best Of 2018' list is as follows:

Apple Music:

- 'The Greatest Showman' (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is the Apple Music top album of 2018 and 'God's Plan' by Drake is the year's top song.

Apple Music Editorial Picks:

- Artist of the year: Drake

- Breakout Artist of the Year: Juice WRLD

- Song of the Year: I Like It - Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny & J. Balvin

- Album of the Year: Golden Hour - Kacey Musgraves

Highlights - Music:

Drake - Artist of the Year

Kasey Musgraves - Album of the Year for 'Golden Hour'.

Cardi B, J. Balvin and Bad Bunny - 'I Like It' Song of the Year

Juice WRLD - Breakout Artist

Music charts - Apple Music UK:

Songs:

1. 'God's Plan' - Drake

2. 'One Kiss' - Dia Lipa

3. 'Nice For What' - Drake

4. 'This Is Me' - Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble

5. 'rockstar' (feat. 21 Savage) - Post Malone

6. 'Shotgun' - George Ezra

7. 'These Days' (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) - Rudimental

8. 'Freaky Friday' (feat. Chris Brown) - Lil Dicky

9. 'Havana' (feat. Young Thug) - Camila Cabello

10. 'In My Feelings' - Drake

Albums:

1. 'The Greatest Showman' (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Various Artists

2. 'Scorpion' - Drake

3. '÷' (Deluxe) - Ed Sheeran

4. 'beerbongs & bentleys' - Post Malone

5. 'Staying at Tamara's' - George Ezra

6. 'Dua Lipa' - Dua Lipa

7. 'Glory Days: The Platinum Edition' - Little Mix

8. 'The Thrill of It All' - Sam Smith

9. 'Stoney' - Post Malone

10. 'Revival' - Eminem