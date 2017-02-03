Drake held auditions for his new pop-up strip club over Skype.

The 'Hotline Bling' rap star opened a ''new dance experience'' club called The Ballet earlier this week to mark Houston - his favourite US city - hosting this year's Super Bowl, and he is reported to have played an active role in the auditioning process.

A source said: ''Drake's business partner Jas Prince held auditions this week and Drake was involved over Skype.

''He had a clear vision for the type of dancers he wanted so the whole thing was streamed live back to London. Dancers got ice cream afterwards.''

Drake, 30, has been keen to stress that his latest venture isn't a typical strip club.

He recently said: ''It's not about no strip club s**t. It's really about these amazing women that we got in one spot.''

Earlier this week, meanwhile, Drake promised to refund 20,000 fans after Travis Scott fell off stage at his gig at The O2 in London.

The Canadian star made the generous offer after Travis suffered the embarrassing fall while performing 'Goosebumps' on the latest leg of Drake's Boy Meets World tour.

The 24-year-old musician tripped into a hole in the middle of the stage, damaging part of the set, and then disappeared for a short while.

Travis didn't appear to be seriously injured, but his painful-looking tumble broke a huge globe, which formed a key part of Drake's planned performance.

As a result, Drake told his fans he was doing the show ''for free''.

And the chart-topping rap star repeated the offer later in the evening.

He told the crowd: ''London England, I love you, I hope you enjoyed your free show.''