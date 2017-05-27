DJ Nick Grimshaw has revealed rapper Drake's favourite drink is a white wine spritzer.
Drake loves white wine spritzers.
The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker's favourite tipple is wine mixed with soda water and DJ Nick Grimshaw once drank so many of the concoctions at a party at the rapper's house, he was sick in the toilet.
Nick said: ''Me and Florence [Welch] were DJing at the VMAs once and it was scary because suddenly on the dance floor were all these people I like - Kanye, Mary J. Blige, Drake, Lady GaGa - all these pop stars dancing in front of us.
''Then everyone got invited to Drake's house for a party.
''Drake loves white wine spritzers - 'prizzy with Drizzy'. I drank loads of white wine and was sick in his loo.''
Nick has a lot of famous pals he speaks to regularly, but he can only communicate with Ed Sheeran via email because the 'Shape of You' singer doesn't have a phone.
He told heat magazine: ''We email - Ed doesn't have a phone. He's really genuine.
''He's so good with everyone he meets - he talks to everyone and remembers their names.''
The 32-year-old presenter is very close to his former 'X Factor' co-judge Rita Ora and loves her caring nature - but wishes she didn't love video calling so much.
He said of the 'How We Do' hitmaker: ''Non-stop humour. I love her.
''My only complaint is she loves to FaceTime and I hate FaceTime.
''But if I was her, I would, because she always looks so good.
''She is a very good friend as well. She'll go out of her way to look after you and check that you're alright.''
Back in 2009, before he signed to Lil' Wayne's Young Money label through Cash Money/Universal,...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...