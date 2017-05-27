Drake loves white wine spritzers.

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker's favourite tipple is wine mixed with soda water and DJ Nick Grimshaw once drank so many of the concoctions at a party at the rapper's house, he was sick in the toilet.

Nick said: ''Me and Florence [Welch] were DJing at the VMAs once and it was scary because suddenly on the dance floor were all these people I like - Kanye, Mary J. Blige, Drake, Lady GaGa - all these pop stars dancing in front of us.

''Then everyone got invited to Drake's house for a party.

''Drake loves white wine spritzers - 'prizzy with Drizzy'. I drank loads of white wine and was sick in his loo.''

Nick has a lot of famous pals he speaks to regularly, but he can only communicate with Ed Sheeran via email because the 'Shape of You' singer doesn't have a phone.

He told heat magazine: ''We email - Ed doesn't have a phone. He's really genuine.

''He's so good with everyone he meets - he talks to everyone and remembers their names.''

The 32-year-old presenter is very close to his former 'X Factor' co-judge Rita Ora and loves her caring nature - but wishes she didn't love video calling so much.

He said of the 'How We Do' hitmaker: ''Non-stop humour. I love her.

''My only complaint is she loves to FaceTime and I hate FaceTime.

''But if I was her, I would, because she always looks so good.

''She is a very good friend as well. She'll go out of her way to look after you and check that you're alright.''