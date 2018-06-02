Drake has reportedly met his alleged son ''multiple times''.

As part of his ongoing feud with Drake, where the pair have been trading diss tracks, rapper Pusha T alleged that Drake has a secret son Adonis with former porn star Sophie Brussaux.

While sources close to Drake insist he is financially supporting the baby while he awaits a paternity test, friends of Sophie claim he has taken a test and it has confirmed that Drake is the father of the tot who was born last year, TMZ reports.

Sources have told the website that although Drake was not present for the birth, he has seen the tot multiple times and has flown both mother and baby out to visit him on a private jet.

Adonis reportedly also shares a birthday with Drake; October 24.

News of Adonis' existence first surfaced when Pusha T released the retaliatory track 'The Story Of Adidon', in response to a diss track from Drake.

In the song, 'The Story Of Adidon', he says: ''Since you name-dropped my fiancée / Let 'em know who you chose as your Beyoncé / Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother / Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her.

''A baby's involved, it's deeper than rap / We talkin' character, let me keep with the facts / You are hiding a child, let that boy come home / Deadbeat m******f****r playin' border patrol. Adonis is your son / And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that's real / Love that baby, respect that girl / Forget she's a porn star, let her be your world.''

The record executive also released artwork to go with his new single which appears to show the 31-year-old Canadian hitmaker in blackface wearing a Jim Crow t-shirt.

Posting the image on Twitter, he said: ''Please stop referring to this picture as 'artwork'...I'm not an internet baby, I don't edit images...this is a REAL picture...these are his truths, see for yourself.''