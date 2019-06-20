Drake has declared he's in ''album mode''.

The 'In My Feelings' rapper took to Instagram to share two snaps of him chilling with a glass of white wine taken by photographer Jamil GS on Wednesday (19.06.19) to signal he's ready to crack on with his follow-up to 2018's 'Scorpion'.

He captioned the post: ''Album Mode. A series of photos by @jamilgshere (sic)''

During his concert at The O2 in London in April, the Canadian star revealed he'd already started coming up with ideas for songs in between playing his 'Assassination Vacation World Tour' shows, and even promised to return to the UK with his fresh tunes in 2020.

The 32-year-old rapper told the crowd: ''I think what Imma do after this is Imma go home and Imma make a new album, so I can come back to London next year and we can do this again. I kinda actually started last night to be honest with you. (sic)''

Drake originally said he was going to hit the studio after a ''little break'', following his joint 'Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour' with the trap trio, which wrapped last November.

He told the crowd at his show at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada: ''Okay, six shows left. I guess, you know, I guess - I'm gonna tell you what I'm going to do. Because I keep having nights like this that remind me why I love my job so much, I promise you that as soon as this tour is over and maybe I take a little break, I'm gonna get right to work on a new album so we can be back right here in Edmonton and have a new party.''

Meanwhile, the hip-hop superstar certainly enjoyed himself whilst in the British capital.

In between his residency at The O2, the Grammy-winner hosted a private party for pals at members club Annabel's and spared no expense to ensure his guests had a good time.

Drake and his friends, which included interior designer Ferris Rafauli, celebrated with the first releases of Mod Sélection champagne and despite its $400 price tag, the group left the venue having drank their entire stock of the luxury tipple.

A source exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Drake and his friends had a great time at Annabel's, but they've left the club members having to seek out a different brand of champagne because their group drank the place dry!''