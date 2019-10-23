An eyewitness has revealed Drake ''had a huge smile on his face'' when Rihanna walked into his recent birthday bash in Hollywood.
Drake ''had a huge smile on his face'' when Rihanna walked into his recent birthday bash.
The Toronto-born rap star celebrated his upcoming 34th birthday by throwing a party at Poppy nightclub in Hollywood, and Drake was thrilled when his ex-girlfriend joined him at the lavish bash.
An eyewitness told E! News: ''Rihanna made an appearance and stayed for several hours. She was with two girlfriends and was escorted to Drake's table by security.
''Her and Drake were talking for a while and were smiling and laughing. It seemed like a very pleasant interaction and they looked like they were having fun together as friends.''
Rihanna, 31 - who is currently dating Hassan Jameel - appeared to have a great time at the party.
The source added: ''Rihanna was dancing to the music and bobbing her head and seemed to be in a good mood. The whole vibe was very chill.
''Drake had a huge smile on his face and looked excited to see Rihanna when she arrived.''
Drake famously dated Rihanna back in 2016, when he also gushed about the chart-topping singer at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Speaking on stage at the high-profile ceremony, the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker explained: ''She's someone I've been in love with since I was 22-years-old. She's one of my best friends in the world. All my adult life, I've looked up to her, even though she's younger than me.
''She's a living, breathing legend in our industry.''
Drake and Rihanna's relationship ultimately didn't last as their intense working schedules made it tough for them to sustain a relationship.
However, the duo - who have collaborated on a number of songs - have since maintained a strong friendship.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Back in 2009, before he signed to Lil' Wayne's Young Money label through Cash Money/Universal,...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...