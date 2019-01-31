Drake has gifted $10,000 to two McDonald's employees.

The 32-year-old singer stopped by one of the branches of the fast food giant in Los Angeles over the weekend, and was photographed handing the impressive amount in cash to two female staff members.

An eyewitness tweeted a photo of the exchange, which sees the rapper surrounded by two security guards, whilst holding out the cash to a shocked looking employee.

The good deed comes after his 2018 music video for 'God's Plan' showed him handing out thousands of dollars in cash to people in Florida, paying for others' groceries and donating massive checks to institutions such as the Miami Fire Department and the University of Miami's Frost School of Music.

Meanwhile, Drake recently opened up on his new life as a father, after Sophie Brussaux gave birth to his son Adonis in 2017.

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker said he was ''excited to be a great father'', and although he wants his son to understand what happened between himself and Sophie, he doesn't want anyone to ''be angry'' at her.

He added: ''I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who... you know, we've had our moments, right? And I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don't have any desire for him to, like, not love his mother ... I don't ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible, and now I'm just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he's a beautiful boy.''

But Drake noted he had been ''scared'' to tell his mother about the situation, because he was never in a relationship with Sophie.

He said: ''[I was] more scared to tell my mom because my mom has had real belief and real relationships with women in my life, like, over the course of my years. I'm sure she would expect or be elated if I were to have gotten one of those women pregnant ... So it was tough for me to tell her that it's somebody that she's never met.''