Drake's son gifted him a finger painting for Christmas, as the rapper boasts he's destined for artistic greatness.
The 32-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (26.12.18) to reveal that his son Adonis - whom he welcomed in 2017 with Sophie Brussaux - had made him a painting for his Christmas present, as the 'Hold On, We're Going Home' hitmaker hinted that his tot was destined for artistic greatness.
Posting a picture of the finger painting - which had been placed inside a frame - on social media, Drake wrote: ''Adonis > Picasso don't @ me (sic)''
The rapper accompanied the message with a blue heart emoji, and a Christmas tree emoji.
Drake's adorable Christmas gift comes after he opened up on his life as a new father on LeBron James' HBO show 'The Shop' in October, where he spoke about being ''scared'' to tell his mother about the situation, because he was never in a relationship with Sophie.
He said: ''[I was] more scared to tell my mom because my mom has had real belief and real relationships with women in my life, like, over the course of my years. I'm sure she would expect or be elated if I were to have gotten one of those women pregnant ... So it was tough for me to tell her that it's somebody that she's never met.''
But the 'God's Plan' singer is ''excited to be a great father'', and although he wants his son to understand what happened between himself and Sophie, he doesn't want anyone to ''be angry'' at her.
He added: ''I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who... you know, we've had our moments, right? And I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don't have any desire for him to, like, not love his mother ... I don't ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible, and now I'm just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he's a beautiful boy.''
