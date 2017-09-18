Drake has had a portrait of Denzel Washington tattooed on his body.

The 'One Dance' hitmaker has got a tattoo of Washington's character Bleek Gilliam from 1990's 'Mo' Better Blues' inked on his arm.

Tattoo artist Inal Bersekov shared a picture of the new inking on social media and captioned it: ''Mo' better blues'' first session on my brother @champagnepapi , thanks as usual for your trust. ''Clarke: 'Cause mo better makes it mo better'' @denzelwashington1 @officialdenzel #denzelwashington #mobetterblues #tattoo #tattoos #tats #ink #inked #canada #toronto #jazz #blues (sic)''

It comes after Drake revealed he wanted to get Celine Dion's face tattooed on his body.

In a video taken backstage at the Billboard Music Awards back in May, Drake could be heard telling Celine: ''It means the world, you're very iconic. We love you. I'm like a year away from a Celine tat.''

During Drake's visit to Inal, he also got a tattoo paying tribute to his friend and OVO Sound Affiliate, Fif.

Sharing a picture of the tattoo, Inal wrote: ''Was honored to pay tribute tattooing ''FIF'' on my brother @champagnepapi , Rest in peace #foreverfif #tattoo #tattoos #tats #ink #inked #toronto #canada #cheyenne #cheyennepen #dynamicink (sic)''