Drake has released a new 'Care Package' compilation album, featuring unreleased tracks.

The 'God's Plan' rapper took to Instagram this week to announce he was dropping the new compilation, which gathers loose songs and tracks from throughout his career.

Posting on social media on Thursday (01.08.19) to announce the release, Drake wrote: ''Available Friday on all platforms. Some of our most important moments together available in one place. Care Package.''

The surprise project includes fan favourite tracks such as 'Can I' - which was leaked around the time 'Views' came out - 'Girls Love Beyonce', and 'Paris Morton Music'.

Drake's album also includes features from J. Cole, James Fauntleroy and Rick Ross.

The album comes just a few months after the 32-year-old musician - whose real name is Aubrey Graham - re-released his 2009 album 'So Far Gone', finally making the 10-year-old project available to stream on all platforms.

'Care Package' follows Drake's critically acclaimed 2018 album 'Scorpion', and comes as he previously promised fans a new album would be coming in 2019.

Speaking toward the end of his 'Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour' alongside trap trip Migos, Drake said he planned to head straight into the studio once he'd given himself a ''little break'' at the end of the tour.

He said on stage: ''Okay, six shows left. I guess, you know, I guess - I'm gonna tell you what I'm going to do. Because I keep having nights like this that remind me why I love my job so much, I promise you that as soon as this tour is over and maybe I take a little break, I'm gonna get right to work on a new album so we can be back right here in Edmonton and have a new party.''