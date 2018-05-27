Drake has released a new track called 'I'm Upset'.

The 31-year-old rapper and singer took to Instagram over the weekend to drop a brand new track entitled 'I'm Upset', which follows the recent single 'Nice for What', and will be featured on his upcoming album 'Scorpion', which is due out in June.

He wrote on social media: ''Anyways...back to this album...new single out now!!! Link in bio (sic)''

The post was accompanied by several scorpion emojis.

'I'm Upset' also follows the track 'Duppy Freestyle' which was dropped on Friday (25.05.18) night, which seemingly takes aim at Pusha T and Kanye West, after they accused Drake of using ghost-writers on their song 'Infrared'.

The duo's song includes the lyrics: ''Your hooks did it, the lyrics pennin' equals to Trump's winnin'. The bigger question is how the Russians did it. It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin.''

And Drake fires back in 'Duppy Freestyle': ''If you rebuke me for working with someone else on a couple of V's, what do you really think of the n***a that's making your beats?

''I've done things for him, I thought that he never would need. Father had to stretch his hands out and get it for me.''

He also appeared to nod towards the publicity the spat would drum up for Pusha-T's new album 'DAYTONA', which was produced by Kanye.

Drake later says: ''Tell 'Ye we got an invoice comin' to you, considering we just sold another 20 for you.''

As of the time of writing, it isn't known whether 'Duppy Freestyle' will make it onto his upcoming album, but previously released single 'Nice for What', and new release 'I'm Upset', will feature on the track listing.

'Scorpion' follows 2016's 'Views', and marks the star's fifth studio album.

No formal release date has yet been announced, but the record will be released some time next month.