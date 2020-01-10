Drake has dropped $1 million on a customised heart necklace featuring 100-carats of diamonds.
Drake has dropped $1 million on a customised heart necklace.
The 'In My Feelings' hitmaker has reportedly splashed out on the piece of custom jewellery for himself, which has taken several months to make.
The 100-carat piece took so long to make because it is hard to create diamonds in the shape of a heart and this piece features a number of them. It matches Drake's diamond ring, which he also got made in the shape of a heart.
And fans keen on a Drake and Future collaboration will be thrilled to hear the duo have also splashed out on some matching customised jewellery.
The pendants - which feature and owl and eagle side by side, alluding to Drake's label, OVO, and Future's label, Freeband - cost a whopping $200,000 each.
They were handcrafted by Jason of Beverly Hills and have no less than half a kilo of gold and 40-carat diamonds in, gossip website TMZ reports.
Meanwhile, Drake and Future recently teased a new project titled 'Life Is Good'.
The rappers teamed up on the mixtape 'What a Time To Be Alive' in September 2015.
Both teased plans to follow-up the release in April 2020.
Drake wrote: ''What's that? We gotta cook that up. That 2.''
And Future added: ''It's already cooked up. Top secret.''
Drake had previously told fans at the end of his 'Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour' alongside trap trio Migos in November 2018, that he planned to head straight into the studio once he'd given himself a ''little break'' to work on his
He said on stage at the time: ''Okay, six shows left. I guess, you know, I guess - I'm gonna tell you what I'm going to do. Because I keep having nights like this that remind me why I love my job so much, I promise you that as soon as this tour is over and maybe I take a little break, I'm gonna get right to work on a new album so we can be back right here in Edmonton and have a new party.''
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.
Back in 2009, before he signed to Lil' Wayne's Young Money label through Cash Money/Universal,...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...