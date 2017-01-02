Drake has been crowned GQ magazine's best-dressed man for 2016.

The 'One Dance' rapper - who is reportedly dating Jennifer Lopez - has topped the list of 50 celebrity males beating 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' star Eddie Redmayne, 34 - who came in second place and won last year - to the top of the leader board.

On selecting the 30-year-old hip-hop star, the magazine stated: ''He's proving that it's possible to look cool in an outfit that, in a cheaper guise, might otherwise never leave the sofa.''

'Girl on the Train' star Luke Evans was awarded third place and following shortly behind is martial arts star Conor McGregor, 28.

Elsewhere, several British celebrities were listed including 'Late Late Show' host James Corden, 38, Tom Hiddleston, 35, radio presenter Nick Grimshaw, 32, and 'Sherlock' star Benedict Cumberbatch, 40.

And 'Suicide Squad' actor Jared Leto also made it into the top 10, along with 'Money Monster's Jack O 'Connell.

Meanwhile, Lukas Graham frontman Lukas Forchhammer has been named worst-dressed star.

And Orlando Bloom - who is in a relationship with 'Roar' singer Katy Perry - has topped the best undressed category.

The list was comprised by staff at the leading publication along with industry professionals from the world of fashion and showbiz, such as Sir Elton John, To Ford, Sir Paul Smith, Dame Vivienne Westwood, Giorgio Armani and Sarah Burton.

GQ's Top 10 Best-Dressed Men of 2016 are as follows [with the full list in the February issue of the magazine]:

1. Drake

2. Eddie Redmayne

3. Luke Evans

4. Conor McGregor

5. Tom Hiddleston

6. Nick Grimshaw

7. James Corden

8. Benedict Cumberbatch

9. Jared Leto

10. Jack O'Connell