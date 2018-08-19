Drake has lashed out at Kanye West.

Two months after Drake, 31, appeared to bury the hatchet with Kanye and Pusha T, both 41, after they used their track 'Infrared' to accuse him of using ghostwriters, Drake seems to have resurrected the feud by blasting Kanye during his concert.

While performing 'Know Yourself' in Chicago on Saturday (18.08.18), during his Aubrey and the Three Migos' tour, Drake changed the lyrics from ''Then Kanye dropped'' to ''Then Kanye flopped.''

The lyric change was caught on video by fans and posted to Twitter.

Back in June, Kanye had called for an end to the feud as he was worried that things had gone too far after Drake and Pusha T traded increasingly personal diss tracks.

Kanye tweeted: ''I've never been about beef I'm about love lines were crossed and it's not good for anyone so this is dead now (sic).''

In 'Infrared' - taken from Pusha-T's 'DAYTONA' album - the pair referenced Drake's work with Quentin Miller on his 2015 mixtape 'If You're Reading This It's Too Late' and called his writing skills into question. Pusha insisted this was in response to Drake ''questioning his authority on the streets'' in 'Two Birds, One Stone'.

Drake fired back on his own track 'Duppy Freestyle', rapping: ''If you rebuke me for working with someone else on a couple of V's, what do you really think of the n***a that's making your beats?

''I've done things for him, I thought that he never would need. Father had to stretch his hands out and get it for me.''

But things got extremely personal, when Pusha T went one step further with 'The Story Of Adidon', in which he revealed that Drake has a son called Adonis with former porn star, Sophie Brussaux.

In the song, 'The Story Of Adidon', he says: ''Since you name-dropped my fiancée / Let 'em know who you chose as your Beyoncé / Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother / Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her.

''A baby's involved, it's deeper than rap / We talkin' character, let me keep with the facts / You are hiding a child, let that boy come home / Deadbeat m******f****r playin' border patrol. Adonis is your son / And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that's real / Love that baby, respect that girl / Forget she's a porn star, let her be your world.''

Drake later admitted in the lyrics to his album 'Scorpion' - which was released in late June - that he has been ''hiding the world'' from his ''kid''.

In 'Emotionless', which samples Mariah Carey, he revealed: ''I wasn't hiding my kid from the world/I was hiding the world from my kid.

''Breakin' news in my life I don't run to the blogs/ The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call.''