Drake has begun work on his next album.

The 'God's Plan' hitmaker had previously teased fans that he will release a new record - a follow-up to 2018's 'Scorpion' - this year, and during his concert at The O2 in London this week, he revealed he's already started coming up with ideas for songs in between playing his 'Assassination Vacation World Tour' shows, and even promised to return to the UK with his fresh tunes in 2020.

The 32-year-old rapper told the crowd: ''I think what Imma do after this is Imma go home and Imma make a new album, so I can come back to London next year and we can do this again. I kinda actually started last night to be honest with you. (sic)''

Drake originally said he was going to hit the studio after a ''little break'', following his joint 'Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour' with the trap trio, which wrapped last November.

He told the crowd at his show at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada: ''Okay, six shows left. I guess, you know, I guess - I'm gonna tell you what I'm going to do. Because I keep having nights like this that remind me why I love my job so much, I promise you that as soon as this tour is over and maybe I take a little break, I'm gonna get right to work on a new album so we can be back right here in Edmonton and have a new party.''

Meanwhile, Drake has certainly been enjoying his time in the UK.

The weekend saw the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker spend thousands of dollars on champagne.

The hip-hop superstar took time out from his residency at The O2 to host a private party for pals at members club Annabel's on Saturday (06.04.19) and spared no expense to ensure his guests had a good time.

Drake and his guests, which included interior designer Ferris Rafauli, celebrated with the first releases of Mod Sélection champagne and despite its $400 price tag, the group left the venue having drank their entire stock of the luxury tipple.

A source exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Drake and his friends had a great time at Annabel's, but they've left the club members having to seek out a different brand of champagne because their group drank the place dry!''

The 'In My Feelings' hitmaker kicked off his residency in London on April 1 and it draws to a close on Thursday (11.04.19).