Drake showed up to rising rapper Loski's London show on Tuesday night (26.03.19).

The Canadian hip-hop superstar is currently in the UK on his 'Assassination Vacation Tour' and on his day off he decided to head down to the O2 Kentish Town Forum in north London, to see the 19-year-old artist who he listed as an inspiration for his latest LP 'Scorpion'.

The 'In My Feelings' hitmaker was filmed by a fan on the balcony of the 2,300-capacity venue rapping along to Loski's song 'Money & Beef'.

Drake has made a habit of making surprise appearances at his favourite UK rappers' shows.

The 32-year-old star crashed Fredo's concert ahead of the opening night of the UK leg of his own tour in Manchester recently.

The Grammy-winner dropped by the O2 Ritz, which holds just 1,500 people, a day before his gig at nearby Manchester Arena, to join the London star for a rendition of the former's song 'Nonstop' from his record-breaking LP 'Scorpion'.

Fredo fans paid just £25 a ticket for the concert and went crazy for the hip-hop superstar.

The Canadian rapper warmed himself up before his extravagant first show of the tour in the Northern city.

Fellow UK rapper DAVE was also a special guest at Drake's Manchester show.

The extravagant production sees the Grammy Award-winner perform on a 360 degree LED stage, with flying drones with lights, lasers, fireworks, and even had a rotating yellow Ferrari hovering over the crowd.

After performing the emotional number 'Upset', footage is shown on big screens of Drake as a child and in the studio.

The montage also includes a clip of Drake with his former on/off flame Rihanna, then footage is shown of the rapper crying into his hands.

The 'Assassination Vacation Tour' continues with two nights at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena starting tonight (27.03.19).

The 32-year-old star will then make The O2 - which holds 20,000 people - his home for two shows on April 1 and April 2, and after a day off, he will return to the iconic venue on April 4 and April 5, and again on April 8, with his last performance at the arena on April 9.

The 'Passionfruit' star will then travel to Antwerp and Amsterdam for a series of shows, concluding at the Ziggo Dome on April 26.