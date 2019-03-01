Drake has announced an intimate Las Vegas residency.

The 'Nice For What' rapper will play five shows at Wynn Las Vegas' 4,300 capacity XS Nightclub starting on May 4.

According to a press release, the concerts will ''include a brand new stage and cutting-edge production''.

Alex Cordova, the managing partner of Wynn Nightlife, commented: ''It's an absolute honour to welcome Drake to the Wynn family.

''Drake and Wynn Las Vegas are planning on bringing something spectacular to the stage at XS.

''We are redefining nightlife and anchoring our new vision with one of the most celebrated artists of this decade.

''Our team is thrilled with the endless possibilities of partnering with such a creative force.''

The Canadian Grammy-winner recently dropped hints about the residency.

Alongside a picture of him performing at the club last month, he captioned the Instagram snap: ''New home.''

Speaking on stage at the gig, he teased: ''Vegas! When I came back, I thought it'd be back at T-Mobile Arena or some [stuff]. But I'll be back here at XS all year. You'll have a lot of chances to see me.''

The residency will follow Drake's UK and European 'Assassination Vacation Tour', which kicks off on March 10th in Manchester, and includes six nights at London's The O2 arena between April 1 and April 9.

Meanwhile, Drake - who featured on Meek Mill's 'Going Bad', which dropped last month - is believed to be working on his follow-up to his record-breaking fifth album 'Scorpion'.

The rapper told the crowd at his show at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada, in November: ''Okay, six shows left. I guess, you know, I guess - I'm gonna tell you what I'm going to do. Because I keep having nights like this that remind me why I love my job so much, I promise you that as soon as this tour is over and maybe I take a little break, I'm gonna get right to work on a new album so we can be back right here in Edmonton and have a new party.''