Drake and Migos have announced a joint tour.

The 'God's Plan' rapper and the trap trio - Offset, Quavo and Takeoff - will embark on a North American run, entitled 'Aubrey & The Three Amigos Live', which kicks off on July 26 in Salt Lake City and concludes in Atlanta on November 17.

The tour is in support of Drake's forthcoming album, thought to be called 'Scorpion'.

The 31-year-old star announced the shows on Twitter, writing alongside the dates: ''Aubrey & The Three Amigos.

Pre-sale starts tomorrow and on sale Friday

http://www.drakeofficial.com/tour-dates.html (sic)''

Drake - whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham - is set to release his fifth studio LP in June.

The rapper took to his social media accounts last month to tease the artwork for his forthcoming record, which follows 2016's 'Views'.

Alongside a photograph of himself rocking a bomber jacket with the album title and date on it, he captioned the post on Instagram: JUNE 2018 (sic)''

Little else is known about the record, but it comes after the hip-hop star released the EP 'Scary Hours' and single 'Nice for What'.

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker started work on the record last summer.

After 'Views', Drake released the mixtape 'More Life' in March 2017.

The compilation of songs broke streaming records on both Apple Music and Spotify.

Within the first 24 hours of being released, the project garnered a whopping 89.9 million streams globally on Apple Music - handing him a new world record for streams in a 24-hour period.

And, on Spotify, the first full day of release for 'More Life' saw it rake in the best first-day streams for any album on the service.

The full tour dates for the 'Aubrey & The Three Amigos Live' tour can be found at drakeofficial.com