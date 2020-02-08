Drake and Imaan Hamman looked ''more friendly than just friends'' at the FRAME New York Fashion Week dinner.

The 33-year-old rap star and Imaan, 23, are rumoured to be dating - and an eyewitness has claimed that the duo looked ''cute together'' during the event in the Big Apple on Friday (07.02.20).

A source at the bash told Us Weekly: ''They were so cute together. They were hanging out together at the dinner, took pictures - he had his arm around her. [It] definitely looks more friendly than just friends.''

Drake's rumoured new romance comes shortly after he attended a concert with his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

The high-profile duo were spotted together during the Yams Day show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in January.

Meanwhile, in December, Drake insisted he didn't want to disrespect Rihanna by working with Chris Brown.

The rap star - who dated the Bajan beauty off-and-on from 2009 to 2016 - admitted he has the ''utmost love and respect'' for Rihanna, who was physically assaulted by Chris in February 2009, which caused him to hesitate before agreeing to work with her ex-boyfriend.

Drake - who collaborated with Chris on the track 'No Guidance' - explained at the time: ''That person that was in the middle of us is no longer a part of either of our lives currently, and I have the most utmost love and respect for her.

''I think of her as family more than anything. I actually had a moment of hesitation before because I didn't wanted her to ever feel disrespected by me linking up with him.''

Drake also opened up about his feud with fellow rapper Pusha T, saying that Kanye West - who signed Pusha to his record label in 2011 - was the root cause of their issues.

He said: ''I think that he definitely recruited a guy with a similar dislike for me no matter what he says in interviews.

''I know that ... There's something there that bothers him deeply and yeah, I can't fix it for him. It just is what it is.''