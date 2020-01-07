Drake and Future are teasing a new project titled 'Life Is Good'.

The 'God's Plan' hitmaker shared a picture of a laptop in the recording studio with the title and their names on his Instagram Stories this week.

The rappers teamed up on the mixtape 'What a Time To Be Alive' in September 2015.

Both teased plans to follow-up the release in April 2019.

Drake wrote: ''What's that? We gotta cook that up. That 2.''

And Future added: ''It's already cooked up. Top secret.''

Since then, the pair have hooked up on the tracks 'Used to This', '100it Racks' and 'Grammys'.

Meanwhile, last month, Drake shared that he was ''finishing up'' his new record.

The Toronto-born star was a special guest during DaBaby's set when his 'The Kirk Tour' hit the Canadian city's REBEL nightclub on December 10, and after congratulating the 'Suge' hitmaker on his success, Drake gave fans an update on the progress of his follow-up to 2018's 'Scorpion', which is poised for release in 2020.

After sharing a hug with the hip-hop star, the 'In My Feelings' hitmaker told the crowd: ''I love you with all my heart.

''I'mma go back to the crib and try to finish this album up so we can turn up 2020.''

Drake had previously told fans at the end of his 'Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour' alongside trap trio Migos in November 2018, that he planned to head straight into the studio once he'd given himself a ''little break'' to work on his

He said on stage: ''Okay, six shows left. I guess, you know, I guess - I'm gonna tell you what I'm going to do. Because I keep having nights like this that remind me why I love my job so much, I promise you that as soon as this tour is over and maybe I take a little break, I'm gonna get right to work on a new album so we can be back right here in Edmonton and have a new party.''

In August, the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker surprised fans by dropping a 'Care Package' compilation album, featuring unreleased tracks.

He announced on social media: ''Available Friday on all platforms. Some of our most important moments together available in one place. Care Package.''

The surprise project includes fan favourite tracks such as 'Can I' - which was leaked around the time 'Views' came out - 'Girls Love Beyonce', and 'Paris Morton Music'.

Plus features from J. Cole, James Fauntleroy and Rick Ross.

The record came just a few months after the 33-year-old superstar - whose real name is Aubrey Graham - re-released his 2009 album 'So Far Gone', finally making the 10-year-old project available to stream on all platforms.