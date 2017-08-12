Drake and Future are being sued for $25 million by a woman who alleges she was raped at their concert.

In a new lawsuit filed this week and obtained by PEOPLE, the woman - identified only as Jane Doe - says she was sexually attacked at the Drake/Future concert on August 14, 2016 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

She alleges she was approached by ''a man associated with Bridgestone Arena'' who offered to take her backstage to meet the performers.

However, according to her lawsuit, he ''suddenly ... pushed Jane Doe to the ground and violently assaulted her, shattering her cell phone and causing severe physical and psychological injury.''

According to The Tennessean, Leavy Johnson, 38, was indicted on a rape charge in January, and is currently awaiting trial in Nashville.

He reportedly had outstanding warrants for his arrest at the time of the alleged attack and the woman argues that the arena, the touring companies, the security company and the rappers should have been aware that he ''posed an unreasonable risk to others''.

She is seeking court costs along with $25 million in damages.