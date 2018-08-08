Drake has been knocked off the top of the iTunes video chart by classical star Carly Paoli and The Invictus Games Choir.

The 29-year-old Classic BRIT Awards nominee's song 'Liberty,' featuring the backing of 12 volunteers representing all branches of the Armed Forces, has reached number one, pushing the hip-hop star's star-studded video for 'In My Feelings' - which features the likes of Will Smith and Dua Lipa - to number two.

Proceeds from the sale of the single and the video will go to the charity Help For Heroes who support the choir.

Speaking about the chart feat, Carly said ''I am over the moon that the first time I achieve a No1 hit is with an amazing song, 'Liberty' and that I recorded it with my wonderful friends from The Invictus Games Choir. What makes it even more special is that because proceeds from sales are going to Help for Heroes, it is testament to the fact that people are enthusiastic about supporting a good cause - in this case the brave men and women who have been affected by their service in the Armed Forces.''

Caryl also took to her Twitter profile to share her delight at the news and couldn't contain her excitement.

She wrote: ''We've done it guys! Grinning like a Cheshire Cat seeing my official Liberty music video no. 1 in the main charts. It's thanks to you all for your amazing support and together we'll make something very special happen for @helpforheroes .Special thanks to @InvictusGChoir #Liberty (sic)''

The single will be included on Carly's forthcoming album 'Live At Cadogan Hall', released on August 24 on ABIAH Music.

It was written by the Grammy Award-winning songwriter Walter Afanasieff, whose credits include Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand and Mariah Carey.

The video for 'Liberty' can be watched here: Youtu.be/wxRAVrX5cZU