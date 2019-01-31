Dr. Luke has responded to Lady GaGa's deposition in Kesha's legal battle against him, claiming she has ''no knowledge'' of the events.

The 'A Star is Born' actress - who has previously spoken about being sexually assaulted - had her deposition unsealed this week, in which discussed what Kesha had told her about the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of the producer, particularly during one night when Kesha claims Dr. Luke assaulted her in a hotel room when she was drunk.

And now, Dr. Luke has responded in a statement which claims Gaga cannot comment on the allegations because she wasn't present on the night in question, as he insists he had ''no contact'' with Kesha, and only invited her over as an ''act of kindness'' because she was too drunk to make it home.

In a statement to The Blast, Luke's lawyer said: ''Being passionate about a topic that concerns us all is admirable. However, Lady Gaga has no knowledge of what happened on the night at issue because she was not there.

''Kesha got kicked out of a party after drinking too much and vomiting. As an act of kindness, Dr. Luke offered to allow her to sleep in his hotel suite, a few blocks away. Kesha slept on the bed in the hotel suite, while Dr. Luke separately slept on the couch. Dr. Luke testified under oath that he did not have any contact with Kesha. Kesha herself admitted under oath that she has absolutely no memory of Dr. Luke even being in the hotel room. Kesha has no memory of Dr. Luke engaging in inappropriate contact with her because it did not happen.''

In Gaga's deposition, she hit out when asked about the possibility of false accusations of rape.

She said: ''I have factual knowledge of her depression. I have factual knowledge of her need for support and love. I have factual knowledge of the spiral that I watched that girl go down. I have factual knowledge of trauma. I am informed and intelligent about this issue. That girl has experienced serious trauma and she is in the middle of the right now. And you are all a party to it.

''Why on earth would this girl tell the entire world this happened? Why on earth? Do you know what it's like for survivors? Do you know what it's like to tell people? Don't you roll you eyes at me. You should be ashamed of yourself.''