Dr. Dre ''partly'' got into music to bed women.

The 53-year-old rapper-and-producer and his Beats Electronics' business partner Jimmy Iovine have admitted that the chance to meet new women is what first attracted them to become record producers.

Iovine was asked by the late Beatles legend John Lennon, whilst working on his solo LP 'Walls and Bridges' in 1974, what drew him to his role as an engineer-and-producer at Record Plant recording studios in Los Angeles, when he made the confession.

In an interview with The Times newspaper, Iovine - who has four children with his ex-wife Vicki and is currently married to Liberty Ross - recalled: ''I was in the studio with John Lennon and we were doing 'Walls and Bridges'.

''When you're in there six weeks in a row, every day, with somebody, you start to forget things to talk about.

'' So John looks at me and he goes, 'James' -- he used to call me James - 'why did you get into this?'

''I said, 'Well, you know, erm . . .' I'm thinking, 'I gotta answer right, it's John Lennon, right?

''So I say, 'You know, I saw you guys on 'The Ed Sullivan Show', I saw the [Rolling] Stones, I bought a guitar, I started a band, and this is the best I can do.'

Hip-hop legend Dre - who has seven children from various partners - agreed: ''It's definitely a part of it.''

Iovine, 65, added: ''For everybody!

''Everybody's in it to meet somebody that you connect with, right? You don't have to put it as bluntly as [wanting to get laid]. I just wanted to get out of my neighbourhood, man.

''I was headed down the docks. And I didn't want to do that.''

The pair recently teamed up on the four-part Netflix 'The Defiant Ones', which tells the story of Jimmy's relationship with Dre and their journey from early beginnings as a record producer and member of hip hop group NWA respectively, through to separately founding Interscope and Death Row Records before co-founding Beats Electronics headphone company, which they sold to Apple for $3 billion in a cash and stock deal, the largest acquisition in Apple's history.