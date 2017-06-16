Dr. Dre is planning to donate $10 million towards the erection of a performing arts complex at Compton High School in California.

The 52-year-old rapper - whose net worth is an estimated $740 million - has vowed to part with the cash in order to help the institution build a centre in which children studying there will be able to release their creativity and start building a future within the industry.

He said: ''My goal is to provide kids with the kind of tools and learning they deserve. The performing arts center will be a place for young people to be creative in a way that will help further their education and positively define their future.''

Although $10 million will help the school out tremendously, Dre's generosity doesn't stop there as he will also be involved in raising the remaining funds needed to complete the complex, which is expected to be ready for use by the end of 2020.

Satra Zurita, president of Compton Unified's governing board of trustees, explained to the LA Times newspaper: ''The support that Dre has shown to Compton over the years is unwavering and we are so excited that we will now be home to one of the greatest performing arts centers in the country.''

The new building will be installed with top-of-the-range equipment and technology, including digital production facilities and a 1,200-seat theatre.

Darin Brawley, Compton Unified superintendent, added: ''We are looking forward to blending both [Dre's] vision and that of the district to provide opportunities for individuals to both explore and apply their creativity in the arts.''