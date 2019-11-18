Dr. Dre has revealed he never intended to rap on his albums and had always intended to just be a producer.
Dr. Dre didn't want to appear on his seminal 1999 LP '2001' and 1992 debut 'The Chronic'.
Despite their success, the hip-hop rapper-and-producer has insisted he only intended to produce the record, which featured the likes of Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, Xzibit, Eminem, and Nate Dogg, and his first solo studio effort.
Speaking during a Q&A with his longtime associate Jimmy Iovine to mark the 20th anniversary of '2001' for Apple Music, Dre admitted: ''I didn't wanna appear on the albums at all, to be honest.
''I just wanted to produce, find artists and produce them. And Doc, The D.O.C. talked me into getting on the mic and doing this thing.''
Last year, Dre and Iovine teamed up on the four-part Netflix series 'The Defiant Ones', which tells the story of their working relationship and the former's journey from early beginnings as a record producer and member of hip-hop group NWA, through to separately founding Interscope and Death Row Records before co-founding the Beats Electronics headphone company, which they sold to Apple for $3 billion in a cash and stock deal, the largest acquisition in Apple's history.
Whilst promoting the docu-series, the pair both admitted they ''partly'' got into music to bed women.
Iovine was asked by the late Beatles legend John Lennon, whilst working on his solo LP 'Walls and Bridges' in 1974, what drew him to his role as an engineer-and-producer at Record Plant recording studios in Los Angeles, when he made the confession.
He recalled: ''I was in the studio with John Lennon and we were doing 'Walls and Bridges'.
''When you're in there six weeks in a row, every day, with somebody, you start to forget things to talk about.
'' So John looks at me and he goes, 'James' -- he used to call me James - 'why did you get into this?'
''I said, 'Well, you know, erm . . .' I'm thinking, 'I gotta answer right, it's John Lennon, right?
''So I say, 'You know, I saw you guys on 'The Ed Sullivan Show', I saw the [Rolling] Stones, I bought a guitar, I started a band, and this is the best I can do.'
Dre agreed: ''It's definitely a part of it.''
And Iovine added: ''For everybody!
''Everybody's in it to meet somebody that you connect with, right? You don't have to put it as bluntly as [wanting to get laid]. I just wanted to get out of my neighbourhood, man.
''I was headed down the docks. And I didn't want to do that.''
Meanwhile, the 'What's The Difference' rapper is set to be honoured by the Grammys for his influential production work.
The 54-year-old music legend - who has worked on records for the likes of Tupac, Eminem, Snoop, 50 Cent, The Game, Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak and more - will be saluted at the Producers & Engineers Wing on January 22, 2020, ahead of the actual Grammys on January 26.
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
This biopic gallops through the career of groundbreaking gangsta rappers N.W.A, working its way through...
In the 1980s, the streets of Compton were brutal. Five friends were brought together by...
Hip hop has always been more of a culture than just a genre of music....
Filmmaker D.J. Pooh is no stranger to disjointed, pointless, overwrought urban comedies. He was...
There is one reason and one reason only to see "Training Day" -- watching Denzel...