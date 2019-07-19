Dove Cameron has urged her fans to donate to The Cameron Boyce Foundation in memory of the late Cameron Boyce.

The actor passed away earlier this month after suffering an epileptic seizure at the age of just 20, and his 'Descendants' co-star Dove has taken to Instagram to encourage people to ''pick up where Cameron left off'' and donate to the non-profit organisation, which was set up by his family in his honour earlier this week.

Posting a picture of herself and Cameron, Dove wrote: ''part of the pain of the incredible grief we are all experiencing after the loss of cameron, is this communal sense of heartbreak over all the good he has done, and all the good he was planning to do. we truly lost one of the worlds best souls.

''but, if there is any beauty in any of this, we will find it in picking up where cameron left off. please donate to The Cameron Boyce foundation, if you haven't already. if cam ever touched your heart, the link is in my bio. this is how we keep him alive. this is how we feel him every day, in everything we do. (sic)''

Cameron's father Victor announced the launch of the foundation on Monday (15.07.19), which aims to create ''positive change in the world''.

A message on the foundation's website reads: ''The Cameron Boyce Foundation provides young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world. The Foundation was established in 2019 to honour Cameron's legacy.''

The 'Jessie' star passed away on July 6, and it was reported this week he has been cremated, although the coroner is still carrying our their autopsy investigation.

Cameron's ashes have reportedly been given to his father.