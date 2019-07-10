Dove Cameron's ''system is still in shock'' after Cameron Boyce's death.

The late Disney Channel star's 'Descendants' co-star has opened up about the devastating loss of the 20-year-old actor - who died after suffering an epileptic seizure on Saturday (06.07.19).

In a series of videos posted to Instagram, she admitted: ''The only way to get through it right now is to ... be expressive and connective, so I wrote something that I'm gonna try to read.

''The last 72 hours have felt like two weeks and I have spent them trying to make my thoughts and feeling into words.

''I've been unsuccessful thinking about trying to summarise something where there are no adequate words in the English language ... My system is still in shock, my brain is still foggy and full of holes.''

Sending her condolences to Cameron's family, she continued: ''My heart aches for you. I'm broken for you.

''I have close to nothing left, which tells me some small percentage of how you must feel.''

The 23-year-old actress went on to reveal how Cameron helped her through her eating disorder and break downs and remembered the good times, too, when they would get up to mischief on set.

She added: ''Cameron was one of my favourite people alive in the world, though I know that's not unique to me. ''Cameron was magic, an earth angel.

''Over the last six years, since he was only 14, Cameron talked me down from countless ledges, talked me through eating disorders, helped me out of a dark relationships and through endless break downs ... I can't count the amount of times on my hands we ruined something because we couldn't stop making each other laugh.''

Dove concluded by sharing how much of an impact he had on over people's lives and said she will miss him dearly.

She said: ''Goodbye my dear, dear friend and brother.

''You leave behind a colossal wake, a profound chasm that can never be filled but you also leave millions and millions of deeply impacted, hope-filled and love-filled human beings who are who they are because of you and how you spent your brief 20 years on this earth.

''I will spend the rest of my life missing and loving you and all the better for knowing you.''

Several stars have paid tribute to the late actor, including Adam Sandler.

He said: ''Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, more talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave us.

''So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.''

Cameron's cause of death is still being investigated.