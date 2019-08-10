Dove Cameron has found it hard mourning Cameron Boyce in the public eye.

The 23-year-old actress tragically lost her 'Descendants' co-star and best friend after he passed away last month due to his epilepsy and she admits it has been tough to cope with in the spotlight because she knew him so well.

Speaking to E!'s Daily Pop, she said: ''Working with Cameron, you know, it's like working with your family, or like a really close friend - it's the most bizarre experience for it to be something so public because it's not like working with somebody who you worked with for a week and then telling your experience. It's like how do you speak about your experience with one of your favourite people, one of your people you feel closest to? He just was everything that everybody says he is. He was from someplace else. He was truly like a cosmic happening. Cameron was the world's most singular person. I can say with total confidence that everybody would have said that, you know, a year ago.''

Meanwhile, Dove previously confessed she can't describe the ''depth of the pain'' she felt when she learned about Cameron's death.

She said: ''When I heard about Cameron, I had just woken up early in a London hotel room to the sound of my phone ringing off the hook.

''I was nervous about why I could be getting so many texts and calls, so I only looked at my mother's text. I knew she would be the gentlest, and the most concise, whatever it was. It explained what had happened and I immediately phoned Boo Boo [Stewart], who had already called me twice. We just sobbed without speaking. If there was a word stronger than devastated that could describe the depth of the pain that I was feeling, I would use it.''