Dove Cameron suffered an injury to her ''upper spine and neck'', which caused her to pull out of several 'Clueless The Musical' performances.

The 22-year-old actress is currently starring as Cher Horowitz in the off-Broadway musical adaptation of the 1995 film 'Clueless' - which stars Alicia Silverstone as Cher - and has explained that her recent absence from the stage was due to an injury that left her unable to ''rotate'' her neck or back.

Taking to Instagram to explain her injuries, Dove said: ''hi loves - you've been asking what sent me to the ER the other night & i didn't wanna leave you hanging.

''while i was dancing, something happened with my upper spine and neck & the surrounding nerves, which is why i couldn't rotate my neck or back. i'll be fine, but i need to rest and not aggravate my injury for a few days. because of this, i have had to miss a few performances of #CluelessTheMusical. it's made me sadder than anything, but @katiegoffman & the whole cast and company is so tremendous, i know you all saw some incredible shows, which warms my heart to no end.''

The 'Descendants' actress then slammed those who think her absence is due to being ''lazy'', as she said people don't understand how ''physically demanding'' her job can be.

She continued: ''what doesn't warm my heart, is seeing all of the cruel messages that i was getting on for being out of the show. even though i had communicated that i was taking care of my health, i got messages saying i 'ruined someone's holiday', or that i was so 'so lazy' because i 'couldn't get it together just for one show' or i 'didn't care about my fans' ... i see this happen all the time with artists who are expected to be like robots and never go down, when our jobs are incredibly physically demanding (as our body IS our livelihood and job) and when we are, in fact, only human.''

Dove closed her post by promising fans she'd be back in her ''Cher knee-highs'' as soon as possible.

She wrote: ''it doesn't help anyone to spread cruelty, especially when you don't always know what's happening behind the scenes of someone's life. & i can't wait to be back in my Cher knee-highs ASAP for #cluelessthemusical (sic)''