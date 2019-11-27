Dove Cameron says therapy is ''nothing to be ashamed of''.

The 'Descendants' star is encouraging her followers to ''prioritise'' their mental health, and she admits she was feeling ''a bit lighter'' following her recent session.

She wrote on Twitter: ''just out of another therapy/intensive trauma session. feeling a bit lighter, but also heavily reminded of just how much real work i have to do/pain i have to untangle. this life is hard, y'all. and mental health/needing help is nothing to be ashamed of. take care of yourselves ... also: i know therapy isn't something everyone has access to/can afford, & i wish that wasn't the case. but in whatever way you can, whatever you have access to; please prioritise your inner state/mental health. before you can help anyone else, you must help yourself. you matter. (sic)''

Dove has had a tough few months, having tragically lost her best friend Cameron Boyce, who passed away after complications with epilepsy this year at the age of 20.

Admitting it has been hard mourning Cameron in the public eye, she said recently: ''Working with Cameron, you know, it's like working with your family, or like a really close friend - it's the most bizarre experience for it to be something so public because it's not like working with somebody who you worked with for a week and then telling your experience. It's like how do you speak about your experience with one of your favourite people, one of your people you feel closest to? He just was everything that everybody says he is. He was from someplace else. He was truly like a cosmic happening. Cameron was the world's most singular person. I can say with total confidence that everybody would have said that, you know, a year ago.''