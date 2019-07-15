Dove Cameron has paid another tribute to her late friend Cameron Boyce.

The late Disney Channel star's 'Descendants' co-star has shared a heartfelt Instagram post following the devastating loss of the 20-year-old actor - who died after suffering an epileptic seizure earlier this month.

The black and white video showed the pair laughing together and Dove captioned the post with an emoji of a rose.

The 23-year-old actress previously admitted she was ''still in shock'' after the tragic death of her pal and said her ''heart'' was ''aching'' after the loss.

In a series of videos posted to Instagram, she admitted: ''The only way to get through it right now is to ... be expressive and connective, so I wrote something that I'm gonna try to read.

''The last 72 hours have felt like two weeks and I have spent them trying to make my thoughts and feeling into words.

''I've been unsuccessful thinking about trying to summarise something where there are no adequate words in the English language ... My system is still in shock, my brain is still foggy and full of holes.''

Sending her condolences to Cameron's family, she continued: ''My heart aches for you. I'm broken for you.

''I have close to nothing left, which tells me some small percentage of how you must feel.''

It was recently announced that the premiere of 'The Descendants 3' had been cancelled following the actor's death.

Instead, Disney revealed that, with permission from Cameron's family, the first TV broadcast of the film will be dedicated to the actor's memory and The Walt Disney Company will also make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organisation helping to provide clean drinking water to those in need, which was supported by the 'Jessie' actor.