Dove Cameron is planning a tattoo tribute to her late father.

The 23-year-old actress lost her father Philip Alan Hosterman when she was just 15 years old, and has said she's now planning to get a tattoo in his memory, which will feature a quote he always used to say.

She said: ''My dad passed away when I was 15, and when I was younger he used to always have me say, 'Candy is dandy but liquor is quicker'. I think it's from 'Willy Wonka', but it's such an inappropriate thing for a child to say. He would always send me up to people and be like, 'Go tell that person what I said!' It would piss off my grandparents to no end and it makes me laugh so much and reminds me of the kind of person he was. I don't have any tattoos for my dad yet, so I am planning to get 'candy is dandy' soon.''

Dove has been inking her body since she was 14, and admits her first tattoo was done ''illegally and without parental permission''.

The 'Descendants' star added: ''I got my first tattoo when was 14 - illegally and without parental permission. My best friend made friends with this guy who had a tattoo gun. He told us he'd been practicing on oranges and was ready. Keep in mind we're in 7th grade and I still had braces.''

And one of the blonde beauty's favourite tattoos is an X, which is part of a matching tattoo she shares with co-star and pal Kiersey Clemons.

Speaking to Refinery29, she said: I got an X with Kiersey Clemons. We did our first movie together ['Cloud 9'], and we fell madly in love. On my 21st birthday, we went to Vegas and we were so drunk and Kiersey was like, 'Let's get an X and an O, so we're X and O and bonded! Pinky swear!' It was pretty cute. She wanted the O for wholeness and I wanted the X because it was at a crossroads in my life - or whatever figurative s**t we came up with that night.''