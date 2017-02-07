The Hairspray Live! star, 21, and 23-year-old Ryan MCCartan ended their four-year romance in October (16), and now it appears she's found a new guy in Thomas Doherty, her co-star in the upcoming Disney Channel movie Descendants 2.

Dove just wrapped up a trip to London to visit Doherty and the couple shared photos from their break, including one shot of the young actress in pyjamas.

And just in case anyone was still wondering if the co-stars were more than just friends, Cameron tweeted "love’s cool" on Monday (06Feb17), suggesting she's mad for her new guy.