Dove Cameron can't describe the ''depth of the pain'' she felt when she learned about Cameron Boyce's death.

The 20-year-old actor suddenly died from epilepsy earlier this month, and his 'Descendants' co-star Dove has been vocal about her emotions in the wake of his passing.

Now, 23-year-old Dove admits she can't find words to express how ''devastated'' she was on the day she discovered the sad news, and says she and fellow co-star Boo Boo Stewart simply ''sobbed without speaking'' on the phone to each other.

She explained: ''When I heard about Cameron, I had just woken up early in a London hotel room to the sound of my phone ringing off the hook. I was nervous about why I could be getting so many texts and calls, so I only looked at my mother's text. I knew she would be the gentlest, and the most concise, whatever it was.

''It explained what had happened and I immediately phoned Boo Boo [Stewart], who had already called me twice. We just sobbed without speaking. If there was a word stronger than devastated that could describe the depth of the pain that I was feeling, I would use it.''

Dove says she and the 'Descendants' cast - including Boo Boo and Sofia Carson - have been at a loss since losing Cameron, but she's ''grateful'' to have her friends by her side so they can help support each other.

She added to Seventeen magazine's digital cover: ''Me, Boo Boo, Cam and Sofia still have our core four group chat active and open, as we have for five years. It's hard when there are no adequate words to express the pain we are all feeling, but the usual text is 'love you.' Or 'are you eating?' Or 'how are we all today?' I think something like this horrible loss makes you realise how important you are all to each other. I am grateful for my chosen family at a time like this.''

Earlier this week, Cameron's death was ruled as a ''sudden unexpected death in epilepsy'', after his family had previously confirmed the Disney Channel star's death was ''due to a seizure as a result of epilepsy''.