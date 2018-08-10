Former Victoria's Secret Angel Doutzen Kroes kepy her modelling dream a secret from her family and friends because she didn't want them to know if she failed.
The 33-year-old Dutch supermodel has walked the catwalk for every major house, including the likes of Prada, Valentino and Fendi and is a former Victoria's Secret Angel, but when she applied to a local modelling agency at the age of 18 she didn't tell a single soul.
Talking to ES Magazine, Doutzen said: ''If it [modelling] didn't work out, I didn't want anyone to know I'd tried.''
However, when her first shoot was published in a magazine, Doutzen was eager to share her achievement with her friends and she showed it off with more than a little false modesty.
She added: ''I brought the magazine to school, and I opened it and was like, 'Oh! What a coincidence!' ''
When Doutzen isn't walking the runway, she's an animal activist and has a passion to help orangutans and wants to use her platform and voice to save the endangered ape species.
Doutzen - who has two children, Phyllon, seven, and Myllena, four, with her DJ husband Sunnery James - said: ''My dream was always to go to Borneo to work with orangutans. As a kid I never really liked going to zoos. There was something in me that meant I knew I wanted to work with animals, nature and environmental protection.''
She has also raised £3 million after launching the successful ''#KnotOnMyPlanet'' campaign in 2016 to get funds for the anti-ivory charity, the Elephant Crisis Fund, that is also supported by the 'Revenant' actor, Leonardo Dicaprio, 43.
