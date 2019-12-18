Doutzen Kroes believes people have underestimated her as ''just a pretty face''.

The 34-year-old model is a passionate activist on the issue of climate change but she believes that many people have not listened to her ideas in the past because of her beauty.

She told Glamour UK: ''People like to think of you as just being a pretty face. I feel like I had to learn. When I look at interviews from 10-15 years ago, I still have the same values, but I can express them better. But I think that's growing up. I really know myself now, I don't just throw out my opinion. Also, if someone has a different opinion, I don't just go against it, I think I can learn from it.

''You can't judge someone who lives in a closed off community for having a certain opinion as they might not have had the same ability to explore, travel and broaden their horizons like you have. If we would all listen that bit more, it would be much better. There is an urgency to save the planet and save ourselves so listening is being overlooked. We are the plague and we will destroy ourselves, if we don't listen.''

Doutzen - who has children Myllena Mae Gorré and Phyllon Joy Gorré with husband Sunnery James Gorré - also revealed that becoming a mother has made her even more passionate about the cause.

She explained: ''I want to leave a beautiful planet for them. There will be a planet but is that the planet we want to leave for them? It's definitely in the back of my mind. I have two children and for now, that's it because I don't know what we are leaving behind.''