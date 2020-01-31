Doutzen Kroes uses acupuncture to slow down the ageing process.

The supermodel feels she is under more scrutiny because she is in the fashion industry and whilst she insists there is nothing bad about getting older, she admits she has ''insecurities''.

She said: ''Because I'm working in the fashion industry people look at me more up close and are maybe looking at ageing a different way. I feel like I'm dealing with insecurities as well when I come to set, and I haven't seen someone for 10 years and, obviously, I look different now than I did 10 years ago. I like to think that I don't care about it, but I do. I do care, and I do everything I can to slow down the ageing process. I do facials, I choose very carefully what I put into my body, I have a very active lifestyle, and recently, I discovered acupuncture.''

And the 35-year-old model notices how her face has a little bit of a ''life'' after she has seen acupuncturist Cas Rooseboom.

Speaking in a video posted to her official YouTube account as part of her Doutzen Diaries series, she added: ''My face will have a little bit of a lift. Like, how I would like to be my face is just a little bit more lifted. It's not a big difference, but I just feel like my face since a few years has ... I don't know how to explain it ... It's just falling apart.''