British hunk Douglas Booth has admitted he would love to make an action movie and to work with filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino.
Douglas Booth would love to work with Quentin Tarantino.
The 25-year-old actor has worked with a number of Hollywood actors and directors, including Russell Crowe in Darren Aronofsky's Biblical movie 'Noah', but the British heartthrob admitted his dream would be to work with the 'Pulp Fiction' filmmaker.
Speaking to The Jackal magazine, Booth said: ''I'd actually love to do an action movie if the right one came along, but only if it wasn't brainless and had a great director. The dream is to work with Paul Thomas Anderson or Quentin Tarantino.''
Booth is currently starring in the haunting 'Loving Vincent' which looks at the troubled life and work of Vincent Van Gogh and features around 6,500 frames all hand-painted on canvas in the style of the iconic artist.
Booth stars as Armand Roulin, who was famously painted by Van Gogh who wore a bright yellow jacket, as he attempts to deliver the artist's final letter to his brother following his suicide.
Although Van Gogh is one of the most influential artists of the 19th Century, Booth admitted he often ''dismissed'' him due to his popularity but said his character's journey was similar to his own.
He said: ''Often when you tell an artist's story in a film, you hear about them as a human being but you lose their art, how they really created. I always kind of dismissed him because he was so popular, and I tend to prefer more contemporary art. But I went on the same journey as my character, and learnt what an incredible man he was - he left this unbelievable body of work, and didn't even pick up a paintbrush until he was 28.''
'Loving Vincent' - which is slated for release this October - stars an all-star cast including Chris O'Dowd, Aidan Turner, Helen McCrory and Jerome Flynn.
