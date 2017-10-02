Douglas Booth ''hates'' shopping and is grateful he has stylists on hand to put him in designer suits.
The 25-year-old actor - who has modelled for the British fashion house Burberry - has admitted he dislikes scouring stores for new wardrobe essentials because he doesn't know where the best places are for him to shop.
Speaking to The Jackal Magazine, the dark-haired hunk said: ''I hate shopping. I don't even know where I shop. I just seem to pick things up as I go.''
But the 'Jupiter Ascending' star thinks he is ''fortunate'' he has the opportunity to work with designer labels and be styled by an expert, because then he gets to wear ''nice suits and outfits''.
He explained: ''I'm fortunate that I get to wear nice suits and outfits in my job.''
However, Douglas thinks as he has matured his interest in style has become less and less.
He said: ''But I think as I get older it's all becoming slightly less interesting.
''I have a very short attention span and get bored very easily, so I have to keep finding things that excite my interest.''
Douglas is currently living in London's Southwark, and he has insisted he will never relocate to Hollywood because he is ''too in love'' with England's capital, which he has described as the £best city in the world''.
When asked if he has any plans to jet off across the pond to live there more permanently, The 'The Riot Club' hunk said: ''[I'm happy] pootling around on my bike, experiencing the wonderful restaurants and seeing my friends. I absolutely love this city, and try to discover new parts of it all the time.
''I'm too in love with London, I couldn't. It's the best city in the world.''
