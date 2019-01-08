McFly are set to work on their first album in nine years this year, according to bassist Dougie Poynter.
The 'Love Is On The Radio' hitmakers haven't released an album since 2010's 'Above The Noise', and after the long wait has left fans unsure about their future, bassist Dougie has confirmed the group will ''at least start writing'' new tracks this year.
He said: ''McFly will at least start writing by the summer and I can't wait. I love that band and I love the guys. It's awesome.''
McFly's comeback was originally supposed to take place last year, but after the members - including Dougie, plus Danny Jones, Tom Fletcher, and Harry Judd - spent two years with Busted members James Bourne and Matt Willis in form supergroup McBusted, the '5 Colours In Her Hair' musicians wanted to take a much needed break.
Dougie added: ''We decided to take some time off after we did McBusted because it was a two-year tour and there was naturally some other things everyone wanted to do.
''It actually worked out really well because all the other guys had kids in that time, so they've all been home for their kids.
''It almost happened last year but someone had a project or something that was coming up smack bang in the middle. And we just didn't think there was any point.''
And although the band - who formed 15 years ago - are planning to write their album as a group, Dougie already has some songs up his sleeve.
Speaking on the 'Sappenin' podcast, the 31-year-old musician said: ''I secretly kind of am, I've got a bunch of ideas so I'm waiting for when we go in.''
