Dougie Poynter has formed a new band.

The bassist has decided to start a new project whilst he waits for McFly to create fresh music and has created the alternative rock group INK with friends Todd Dorigo and Cory Alexander.

Dougie, 30, his new bandmates have unveiled their first EP 'Heaven' and describe their influences as acts such as The Rolling Stones, Nick Cave, The National, Nirvana and Leonard Cohen, a big departure from McFly's pop/rock leanings.

Although Dougie is branching out on his own he will still very much remain a part of McFly - also comprised of Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones and Harry Judd - but doesn't want to wait any longer for the boys to go on tour.

INK's debut EP is comprised of four songs, 'Heaven', 'Fever', 'Symphony Woman' and 'Back To The Noise', and now they have given the world a taste of their music, the trio can't wait to hit the road.

Dougie told 1883 Magazine: ''We'd like to play live, that's the most part of playing in a band, playing live. The sooner we can do that the better.''

His McFly bandmates are also keeping busy as they enjoy a year away from the group.

Whilst Harry has reinvented himself as a fitness guru, Danny is a coach on 'The Voice Kids' and will keep up with his work as a songwriter and producer.

Tom will have his own solo projects to focus on, as he looks to write more novels and produce a musical based on his 'Christmasaurus' children's' book.