Doug Liman admitted the idea for a sequel to 'Edge of Tomorrow' came from fans demanding another story.

The 52-year-old filmmaker helmed the first movie - which starred Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt battling an alien invasion of Earth - back in 2014 and fans of the sci-fi movie have wanted a sequel since its release

Liman has now admitted he has a script and knew he had to revisit the characters because everywhere he went he was asked when a second film was going to be released.

Speaking to Collider, the filmmaker said: ''Tom and Emily and I are really excited to go do it. We have a script. We're just trying to find a time to schedule it, between my schedule and Emily's and Tom's. But it's one of these things where it's a sequel whose origins come from the best possible place, which is, it's not a studio saying, 'Hey, we think we can make some more money. Let's just stamp out another one.' This sequel originated with fans of the original film who continually came up to Tom and myself and Emily and told us how much they loved the movie and would we ever consider a sequel.

''And enough people said that to me and to Tom and to Emily that we finally sat down and said, 'What would a sequel even look like?'

''We ended up with Chris McQuarrie [screenwriter of the original] coming up with a great story.''

The original film followed Major William Cage (Cruise) who is assigned to a suicide mission to beat the seemingly invincible extra-terrestrial threat.

Cage is instantly killed but finds himself thrown into a time loop, which he relives the same fight - and his death - over and over again.

Although suffering death every time, Cage's fighting skills improve and it helps him and comrade (Blunt) get closer to defeating the alien army.

Liman - who has worked with Cruise on his latest movie 'American Made' - has nothing but praise for the 55-year-old actor because he is ''always thinking about the audience'' as he knows without his fans he wouldn't be a Hollywood superstar.

He said: ''It really comes from the heart. And by the way, I never worked with Tom on one of these giant tent-pole movies, so I don't ... Everything I've ever seen him do or worked with him on comes the heart in the most pure place. I mean, he is always thinking about his fans. He's always thinking about the audience. He's not one of these movie stars that thinks he's an anointed movie star. He genuinely understand that he's a movie star because people like his movies. And he wants to deliver for those people.''