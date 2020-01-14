Dot-Marie Jones has undergone emergency heart surgery.

The 'Glee' star was forced to have a stent - a tiny tube that keeps a passageway open - inserted last week after she found out one of the arteries in her heart was ''99 per cent blocked'' and was causing a ''burning sensation'' across her chest.

Taking to her Instagram account, Dot uploaded a picture of the scan and wrote: ''I WANT TO SHARE THIS WITH ALL OF YOU! THESE TWO PICTURES ARE OF THE LEFT ANTERIOR DESCENDING ARTERY ALSO KNOWN AS THE WIDOW MAKER! THE PIC WITH THE RED CIRCLE SHOWS A 99% BLOCK! THE OTHER PIC SHOWS THE ARTERY AFTER THE STENT WAS PLACED. THIS IS MY HEART, THIS WAS MY HEART YESTERDAY! I HAD A HEART ATTACK THEN I HAD AN ANGIOGRAM LATE LAST NIGHT AND A STENT PUT IN TO OPEN THE BLOOD FLOW! OUR AMAZING HEART DR FIXED IT!! I LOVE HIM SO MUCH AS HE IS THE DR WHO SAVED BRIDGETT AFTER HER STROKES!!

I HAD BEEN HAVING A BURNING SENSATION ACROSS MY CHEST WHILE WALKING AND WHEN I WOULD STOP WALKING IT WENT AWAY!''

The 56-year-old actress was initially told the burning was a ''bronchio spasm'' before being prescribed an inhaler as her symptoms pointed towards asthma.

However, her wife Bridgett Casteen decided to make her an appointment with her doctor as she was worried about the sensation Dot was experiencing.

Dot explained: ''WHEN I WENT TO THE INTERNIST I WAS TOLD IT WAS BRONCHIO SPASMS, THAT THEY WOULD GO AWAY! A WEEK LATER IT WAS GETTING WORSE I WENT BACK THEN TOLD IT WAS ASTHMA! AND GIVEN AN INHALER WHICH DID NOTHING ! I THANK GOD FOR @bridgettcjones MAKING MY APPOINTMENT WITH DR NGUYEN! KEEP ASKING QUESTIONS AND ANYTHING AROUND THE HEART AREA OR ANYTHING YOU'RE NOT SURE OF!! WOMEN HAVE DIFFERENT SYMPTOMS THEN MEN AND NOT ALL THE SAME! I AM BEYOND LUCKY AND TRULY BLESSED TO BE HERE!! THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR THE LOVE!! I LOVE YALL!! (sic)''.