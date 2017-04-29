Doris Roberts' home is on sale for $2.45 million.

One year after the 'Everybody Loves Raymond' star - who was known for playing busy-body mother Marie Barone in the sitcom - passed away after suffering a massive stroke, her Los Angeles home has been put on the market, TMZ reports.

The property has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and contains a sun room, a huge master bedroom and an outdoor kitchen.

Doris is survived by her son Michael Cannata Jr, from her first marriage to Michael Cannata, which ended in divorce in 1962, and her three grandchildren.

Her second husband, writer William Goyen, passed away after a battle with leukaemia in 1983, 20 years after they tied the knot.

Doris won five Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmy Awards during her career, four for 'Everybody Loves Raymond' and one for 'St. Elsewhere: Cora and Arnie'.

She received six other Emmy nominations.

Doris appeared in a number of movies, including 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation', 'A Lovely Way to Die', 'No Way to Treat a Lady', 'The Honeymoon Killers', 'Such Good Friends', 'Little Murders', and 'The Taking of Pelham One Two Three'.

Speaking after her death, 'Everybody Loves Raymond' co-star Ray Romano said: ''Doris Roberts had an energy and a spirit that amazed me. She never stopped.