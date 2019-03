Doris Day will celebrate her 97th birthday with ''cake and ice cream''.

The Hollywood legend is set to celebrate her birthday on April 3, and her business manager has confirmed she has organised ''quiet'' birthday plans which involve indulging in her favourite sweet treat, Edy's slow-churned chocolate fudge ice cream.

Her manager Bob Bashara told People magazine: ''Doris will be spending a quiet birthday at home again this year surrounded by a few close friends.

''She always gets lots of phone calls wishing her happy birthday. And, in the evening, she'll enjoy a special birthday dinner followed by cake and ice cream.''

The birthday plans come after the 'Calamity Jane' star discovered in 2017 that she was actually two years older than she had previously thought, when a copy of her birth certificate, obtained from Ohio's Office of Vital Statistics, revealed the actress was actually born in 1922, and not 1924 as she'd once believed.

In a statement at the time, she said: ''I've always said that age is just a number and I have never paid much attention to birthdays, but it's great to finally know how old I really am.''

The documentation showed that the actress was given her pre-fame name of Doris Mary Ann Kappelhoff on 3 April 1922 by her parents Alma and William Kappelhoff of Cincinnati.

Charley Cullen Walters, Doris' spokesman, said at the time that the emergence of the birth certificate should finally end the debate that has surrounded the actress' age for decades.

He said: ''There has long been speculation and rumours about Doris's age and we get this question a lot; looks like we finally have the answer.

''The story I have heard the most is that at one point Doris was up for a role when quite young and her age may have been miss-written on the audition form. We don't know if that's correct, but if so it could've simply stuck for all these years.''